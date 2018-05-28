The No. 1 ranked (Illinois Coaches Association) Calhoun Warriors move on to the Super Sectionals after defeating the Camp Point (Central) Panthers 1-0 behind a Sydney Baalman complete game shutout on Saturday afternoon.

Not only is it the fourth year in a row that Calhoun has made it into the Super Sectionals, but it’s also the fourth straight season they’ve come out on top over Central in the playoffs.

The Warriors move to 31-6 on the season and will face the Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets (25-4) at the University of Illinois-Springfield at 11 AM on Monday. They’re coming off a 5-0 victory over Toledo-Cumberland.