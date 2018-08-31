HARDIN - Calhoun's football boys always seem to be ready to step on the home field.

The Warriors, 0-1, will attempt to rebound against Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian at 7:30 tonight.

Warriors' head coach Aaron Elmore is hoping for a better performance out of his team tonight.

"This is a big game for us," he said. "We are not happy with the way we played last week. We need to decrease our turnovers, overcome our injuries and play with a sense of urgency. I give credit to Camp Point last week. They are very good."

Elmore said the keys are for his boys to keep working and improve what they do each week. In Week 3, Calhoun travels to Carrollton. The Warriors-Hawks matchup will be live streamed on Riverbender.com for those who want to plan ahead.