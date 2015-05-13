Congratulations to the 2015 graduating seniors of Calhoun High School. As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Riverbender.com would like to recognize the names of the graduating students. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be.

The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Calhoun Elementary School gymnasium, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:

Alison Caroline Baalman

Augustas E. Baalman

Morgan Christopher Baalman

Samuel Joseph Barczewski

Cassidy Marie Becker

Tanner John Bick

Trevor Michael Bick

Connor Philip Carmody

Ryan J. Cress

Mindi Jo Eilerman

Brandon Lee Fraley

Joshua G. Funk

Austin Dale Gerson

Austin E. Gettings

Ciara C. Gochenour

Melissa Elizabeth Godar

Joshua Eugene Gross

Katheryn Breann Henke

Brandon Thomas Dee Kizer

Austin Jay Laing

Kayla June McBride

Lilly Marie Mielke

Rebecca E. Oswald

Timothy E. Roach

Gerald Brady Robeen

Michelle Ann Robeen

Bailey Marie Shofner

Patrick Robert Snyders

Cody Lane Steckel

Julie Ann Watters

Harley Ann Webster

Gabrielle Jeanell Workman

