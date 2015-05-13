Calhoun High School 2015 Graduation
Congratulations to the 2015 graduating seniors of Calhoun High School. As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Riverbender.com would like to recognize the names of the graduating students. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be.
The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Calhoun Elementary School gymnasium, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:
Alison Caroline Baalman
Augustas E. Baalman
Morgan Christopher Baalman
Samuel Joseph Barczewski
Cassidy Marie Becker
Tanner John Bick
Trevor Michael Bick
Connor Philip Carmody
Ryan J. Cress
Mindi Jo Eilerman
Brandon Lee Fraley
Joshua G. Funk
Austin Dale Gerson
Austin E. Gettings
Ciara C. Gochenour
Melissa Elizabeth Godar
Joshua Eugene Gross
Katheryn Breann Henke
Brandon Thomas Dee Kizer
Austin Jay Laing
Kayla June McBride
Lilly Marie Mielke
Rebecca E. Oswald
Timothy E. Roach
Gerald Brady Robeen
Michelle Ann Robeen
Bailey Marie Shofner
Patrick Robert Snyders
Cody Lane Steckel
Julie Ann Watters
Harley Ann Webster
Gabrielle Jeanell Workman
