The Calhoun Warriors downed the Brussels Raiders for the second time this season 71-28 in the Carrollton Holiday Tournament on Monday night. The Warriors climb to 8-1 for the season and 2-1 in the tournament. Brussels is still winless at 0-14 and finishes the tournament at 0-4.

“We are still very much a work in progress as I think anyone who was here Saturday night saw,” Calhoun head coach Ryan Graner said. “The good news is we’re still a long way from having reached our potential.”

Gus Baalman of Calhoun led all scorers with 18 points. He was followed by Mitchell Bick, who finished with 11 points.

The Warriors jumped to a 18-8 lead after the first quarter, but Brussels did not let go as they played even basketball with big men Tony Rose and Brady Ellis being menaces in the paint. The score was 32-18 in favor of Calhoun at the break but they immediately turned up the jets in the third quarter. The Warriors got turnovers and turned them into transition points throughout the second half. They outscored the Raiders 39-10 and cruised to victory.

“I think some confidence went up tonight, which we’ve been desperately needing,” Graner said. “Hopefully we can build upon it and keep it going.”

Calhoun will meet Carrollton tonight at 7:35 in the championship game of the tournament. This is the first time the teams have met since the Warriors knocked out the Hawks in the semifinals of the Bunker Hill Regional last season.

“Last year was last year,” Graner said. “The teams are different. We are going to have our hands full trying to contain their athleticism, but that’s why you play the games.”

