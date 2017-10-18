HARDIN - Calhoun’s Warriors came as close as they could to notching a sixth win last week, bowing to Mendon Unity 31-28 after a field goal to end the contest.

The loss dropped the Warriors to 5-3 on the season, Mendon improved to 4-4.

This week, the Warriors meet 4-4 Triopia in a 7:30 p.m. senior night home game this Friday. The contest has huge playoff implications for the Warriors.

The Warriors’ head football coach Aaron Elmore describes Friday night as “a must win” for his team in regard to the playoffs after the loss to Mendon.

Calhoun led 28-0 at one point in the game against Mendon, then Mendon roared back with 31 unanswered points.

Ty Back had an outstanding game with touchdown runs of 6, 28 and 2 yards. Cole Lammy also added a 38-yard run to round out the Warriors’ scoring.

In the previous week, Calhoun defeated rival Greenfield-Northwestern 22-6. Lammy scored on a 15-yard run, Jacob Watters and Scout White added scores. Two weeks ago, the Warriors defeated West Central 46-14.

