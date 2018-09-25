Get The Latest News!

HARDIN - Calhoun’s football team has a big game this Friday night at home against West Central.

Both teams enter 2-3 overall and are hungry to keep a possible playoff bid alive.
Calhoun romped by North Greene 35-8 this past Friday at North Greene and with a young team appear to be improving each week.

Sage White put the Warriors on the board against North Greene this past Friday with a 7-yard run. Trey Hart then scored on a 7-yard run, followed by Corey Nelson completing a 10-yard pass to Cory Baalman for a score. A.J. Hillen rambled 45 yards for a TD and Hart ran 1 yard for a score. Kaiden Heberling completed a 23-yard pass to Jacob Settles for the Spartans’ score.

