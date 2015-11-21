GODFREY – It's still the early stages of the basketball season, so it's a safe bet that most teams still have a few things to work out.

Even Hardin-Calhoun's girls basketball team, though the Warriors did plenty of things well enough to run past Cahokia 71-26 in their final group play game of the Alton Tipoff Classic Friday night.

The win put Calhoun into Saturday night's championship game against Breese Mater Dei; that game is scheduled to commence at 7:30 p.m.

“We did a few things nice,” said Warrior coach Aaron Baalman. “There's still a few things we need to work on; we were a little bit sloppy at times. We didn't work the offense; we should have made a couple of extra passes there and find the big girls inside. We were forcing a lot of things early.

“We'll get into practice and get the kinks worked out. It was an ugly win, but the girls came in and did what they needed to do.”

Article continues after sponsor message

One thing the Warriors (2-0) can count on is their inside game, especially from Grace and Emma Baalman. Grace Baalman finished with a game-high 29 points, with Emma Baalman adding 20 and Kassidy Klocke chipping in 11 points.

Calhoun grabbed the lead early on and never relinquished it, running out to a 13-4 lead at quarter time and expanding it to 35-8 at the long break. The Warriors were never threatened throughout the game and took advantage of several Comanche mistakes to build their lead.

Raynesha Lewis led the Comanches (0-2) with eight points on the night, with Lachaundra Scott adding seven.

The Warriors will be expecting a challenge from the Knights, who defeated Alton and Jersey in group play earlier in the week. “Mater Dei's well-coached, well-disciplined,” Baalman said. “We'll have our work cut out for us. We'll have to come in here and play a good ball game.”

Following Saturday's game, the Warriors will play Piasa Southwestern in their home opener Tuesday night, then take on Quincy Notre Dame in the QND Shootout Nov. 28.

More like this: