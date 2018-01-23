Calhoun girls battle Lebanon to close game with big effort, West Central crushes Madison
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
LEBANON 47, CALHOUN 35: Junie Zirkelbach had 14 points as Hardin-Calhoun fell to Lebanon 47-35 in a Lady Hawks Invitational game Monday night at Carrollton.
Emily Baalman had eight points for the Warriors while Sophie Lorton added six; Emily Reinneck led the Greyhounds with 18 points and Kirsta Boss added 14.
Calhoun head coach Chad Hillen said he thought his team played a good game.
“Defensively, it was probably our best effort of the year,” he said. “We have to be in better position and if we do that a couple more times and start scoring better we will be a good team.”
Lebanon head girls coach Chad Cruthis said: “Our girls have won two in a row here and played hard tonight,” Lebanon head coach Chad Cruthis said. “I have to give a lot of credit to Calhoun, they drive and drive on you and crash the boards.”
Lebanon stands 23-0 with the victory over Calhoun.
Calhoun 8 9 4 14 - 35
Lebanon 13 11 7 16 - 47
Calhoun (10-12) - Junie Zirkelbach 14, Emily Baalman 8, Sophie Lorton 6, Sydney Baalman 4, Emily McBride 3
2FG - 15 3FG - 0 FT - 5/10 Fouls - 16
Lebanon - Emily Reinneck 18, Kirsta Bass 14, Abby Reinneck 6, Katie Fertig 5, Madison Schoenfeld 4
2FG - 13 3FG - 5 FT - 6/12 Fouls - 11
WEST CENTRAL 68, MADISON 38
In Monday's other game at Carrollton, West Central defeated Madison 68-38. The tournament resumes this evening.
Logyn Little led West Central with 18 points; Tamara Anderson had 13 for Madison and Tamia Anderson added 12 points. Emma Slagle added 12 points for West Central and Jaelyne Likes had 11 points.
TUESDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE:
5 p.m. - North Greene vs. Father McGivney
6:30 p.m. - Routt vs. Nokomis
8:00 p.m. - Jersey vs. Quincy Notre Dame
WEDNESDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE
5 p.m. - Greenfield-Northwestern vs. Brussels
6:30 p.m - Metro East Lutheran vs. Granite City
FRIDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE
6:30 p.m. - Carrollton vs. Calhoun
8:00 p.m. - To be determined
More like this: