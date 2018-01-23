LEBANON 47, CALHOUN 35: Junie Zirkelbach had 14 points as Hardin-Calhoun fell to Lebanon 47-35 in a Lady Hawks Invitational game Monday night at Carrollton.

Emily Baalman had eight points for the Warriors while Sophie Lorton added six; Emily Reinneck led the Greyhounds with 18 points and Kirsta Boss added 14.

Calhoun head coach Chad Hillen said he thought his team played a good game.

“Defensively, it was probably our best effort of the year,” he said. “We have to be in better position and if we do that a couple more times and start scoring better we will be a good team.”

Lebanon head girls coach Chad Cruthis said: “Our girls have won two in a row here and played hard tonight,” Lebanon head coach Chad Cruthis said. “I have to give a lot of credit to Calhoun, they drive and drive on you and crash the boards.”

Lebanon stands 23-0 with the victory over Calhoun.

Calhoun 8 9 4 14 - 35

Lebanon 13 11 7 16 - 47

Calhoun (10-12) - Junie Zirkelbach 14, Emily Baalman 8, Sophie Lorton 6, Sydney Baalman 4, Emily McBride 3

2FG - 15 3FG - 0 FT - 5/10 Fouls - 16



Lebanon - Emily Reinneck 18, Kirsta Bass 14, Abby Reinneck 6, Katie Fertig 5, Madison Schoenfeld 4

2FG - 13 3FG - 5 FT - 6/12 Fouls - 11



Article continues after sponsor message

WEST CENTRAL 68, MADISON 38

In Monday's other game at Carrollton, West Central defeated Madison 68-38. The tournament resumes this evening.

Logyn Little led West Central with 18 points; Tamara Anderson had 13 for Madison and Tamia Anderson added 12 points. Emma Slagle added 12 points for West Central and Jaelyne Likes had 11 points.

TUESDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE:

5 p.m. - North Greene vs. Father McGivney

6:30 p.m. - Routt vs. Nokomis

8:00 p.m. - Jersey vs. Quincy Notre Dame

WEDNESDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE

5 p.m. - Greenfield-Northwestern vs. Brussels

6:30 p.m - Metro East Lutheran vs. Granite City

FRIDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE

6:30 p.m. - Carrollton vs. Calhoun

8:00 p.m. - To be determined

More like this: