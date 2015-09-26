WINCHESTER - The Calhoun Warriors (3-2) were defeated by the West Central Cougars (4-1) 42-6 in Winchester on Friday night.

The Cougars rushed for more than 400 yards. Luk Weder and Lance Barnett rushed for more than 170 yards and had three rushing touchdowns apiece. Almost all of the scoring took place in the first half.

Calhoun struggled all game long to get a rhythm on offense. Wes Klocke replaced the injured Blake Booth at quarterback for the Warriors. The Warriors lone touchdown came on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Klocke to Darmien Pohlman.

