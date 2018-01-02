HARDIN – The CEC is proud to present “The Wizard of Oz” on March 22, 23, 24, and 25, 2018. Auditions and an informational meeting will be held Saturday, January 6 at 2 p.m. at the Presbyterian Hall in Hardin. Anyone interested in participating in the musical is strongly encouraged to attend.

“The Wizard of Oz” stage production brings the movie classic to life with all your favorite characters: Dorothy, The Tin Man, The Cowardly Lion, The Scarecrow, Toto the dog, and more.

All ages are needed for the show; children and adults under 5’ for the munchkins, adults for the choir, and those wishing to audition for main characters.

Auditions for main parts will take place immediately following the informational meeting. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing a song of their choice.

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the group via Facebook: Calhoun Entertainment Company Community Theater or call Director Jerry Sievers at 618-535-0401.

About the Calhoun Entertainment Company

Calhoun Entertainment Company (CEC) has been performing musicals and other productions since the spring of 1989. We are a not-for-profit organization that finds a place for all that wish to participate. As this is a small community, most musical/drama programs have been cut in the schools, so the CEC serves as the only avenue for the young or young at heart to perform. We also perform a Christmas season concert and showcase the Calhoun Entertainment Company Jamboree Show during the month of July. The proceeds from our Jamboree and donations from the Christmas concert help finance our spring musical. Our group also has a Rock N Roll band that performs throughout the county at various events.

