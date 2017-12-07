HARDIN – Christmas joy is here again as the Calhoun Entertainment Company prepares to present their annual Christmas concert on December 10 at 2 p.m. at the Presbyterian Hall in Hardin. The diverse group, comprised of high school students to retirees, will present an enjoyable afternoon of traditional and contemporary holiday music. All are welcome to attend.

The concert will include traditional favorites such as “Good King Wenceslas,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” and more, mixed with contemporary favorites like “Mary Did You Know?” and “Yule Be Swingin.’” Christmas lovers of all ages are sure to enjoy the music selection this year; directed by Jerry Sievers and accompanied by Sarah Kinder and Mary Jean Aderton on piano.

There is no fee to attend the concert, but free-will donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be provided by the members of the CEC after the concert has concluded. All donations will help fund next year’s spring musical: The Wizard of Oz. Auditions for The Wizard of Oz will be held in early January.

For any questions regarding the Christmas concert or the upcoming spring musical, please reach out to Jerry Sievers, Director, at 618-576-9237. Further updates regarding the concert and musical auditions may be found on the Entertainment Company’s Facebook page.

About the Calhoun Entertainment Company

Calhoun Entertainment Company (CEC) has been performing musicals and other productions since the spring of 1989. We are a not-for-profit organization that finds a place for all that wish to participate. As this is a small community, most musical/drama programs have been cut in the schools, so the CEC serves as the only avenue for the young or young at heart to perform. We also perform a Christmas season concert and showcase the Calhoun Entertainment Company Jamboree Show during the month of July. The proceeds from our Jamboree and donations from the Christmas concert help finance our spring musical. Our group also has a Rock N Roll band that performs throughout the county at various events.

