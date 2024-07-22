HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office continued its crackdown on illegal drugs with another traffic stop arrest in Hardin on July 5, 2024.

At 1:58 p.m. on July 5, 2024, Chief Deputy Zach Hardin of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Park St. in the Village of Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Chief Deputy Hardin said the vehicle had disregarded a traffic control device at the Joe Page Bridge, prompting the stop.

During the investigation that followed, authorities seized a large quantity of illegal narcotics. The driver, identified as Kristina A. Anderson, 45, of Murphysboro, Illinois, was subsequently arrested. Anderson faces multiple charges, including Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (15-100 grams), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe.

Anderson was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. In compliance with the new provisions under House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act, she was booked and then released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

