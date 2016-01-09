CARROLLTON - Calhoun and Carrollton are always rivals and a large crowd once again turned out for the matchup at Carrollton, with Calhoun prevailing 66-29.

Calhoun moved out to an 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, then increased the margin to 42-14 at halftime. Calhoun outscored Carrollton 15-5 in the third quarter to move the lead to 57-19 at the end of three quarters. Carrollton outscored Calhoun 10-9 in the final quarter for the 66-29 score.

Emma Baalman tossed in a game-high 21 points, while teammates Grace Baalman had 16 points and Kassidy Klocke had 12 points. Hannah Robinson led Carrollton with 13 points and Hannah Krumwiede added seven points.

Calhoun coach Aaron Baalman said the past six to seven years the Carrollton game has developed into even more a rivalry, but he said his team doesn’t look at it from that perspective.

“We just have to play our game each night and we try to improve in every game,” he said.

Calhoun moves its record to 16-2 with the win; Carrollton drops to 6-10.

