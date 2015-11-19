GODFREY – It may be safe to say that Hardin-Calhoun's girls basketball team is on a mission this season.

The Warriors made it all the way to the IHSA Class 1A state championship game in Normal last February, only to fall to Moweaqua Central A&M.

This year's Warriors want to get back to the final, set for Feb. 27 at Redbird Arena, and took the first step to that goal with a 57-26 win over Jersey in the Alton Tipoff Classic Tournament at Alton High Wednesday night.

Calhoun had only had a week-and-a-half of practice going into the game; they were coming off a successful girls volleyball season (the Warriors reached the Class 1A sectional semifinals), with several of the basketball players having played on the volleyball team.

Warrior coach Aaron Baalman wasn't unhappy overall with his team's play, though. “With a week-and-a-half of practice, it was kind of what we expected,” Baalman said. “We were lacking a little bit of intensity on the defensive end, but the girls did a pretty good job of getting it done tonight.

“We understand we still have a little bit of unsettled business here in Class 1A. We have to keep improving every day; the girls come into practice very focused and we've been able to get a lot done.”

Calhoun certainly has the attention of the Panthers, especially coach Kevin Strebel. “Calhoun's pretty good,” Strebel said, “and we knew this coming into it; we saw them plenty last year. I think if they have a regular shooting night in the championship game from their stars, they may be returning state champions. I'm sure that's one of their goals; they have plenty of them, this tournament maybe being the first of those.

“They are a team that can do a lot of things to hurt you.”

Calhoun didn't waste much time getting out of the gates; the Warriors scored the first seven points of the game and held the Panthers at bay throughout the opening term, opening up a 23-2 quarter-time lead and expanding it slightly to 33-11 at the half. A 16-6 third period all but settled the issue and the Warriors were able to run out winners.

Kassidy Klocke led all scorers with an 18-point effort, collecting many of her points behind the three-point arc; Emma Baalman added 13 points and Grace Baalman 10 for the 1-0 Warriors. Jersey, who fell to 1-1, were led by Lauren Davis' 10 points, with Kiara Chapman adding five and Caroline Crawford four.

In the curtain-raising game, Breese Mater Dei managed to hold off Springfield Lanphier, the Knights taking a 29-25 win for their second victory of the tournament, assuring them of a place in Saturday's championship match.

Group play concludes Friday evening, with Cahokia taking on Calhoun at 6 p.m. and the host Redbirds meeting up with Springfield Lanphier at 7:30 p.m. The third-place teams in each group will meet for fifth place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, with the second-place teams clashing for third at 6 p.m. and the Knights taking on the Group A winner at 7:30 p.m. for the title.

SEE VIDEOS BELOW WITH CALHOUN COACH BAALMAN and JERSEY COACH STREBEL:



