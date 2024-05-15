Calhoun County's Cheyenne Bundles Awarded Illinois Sheriff's Association Scholarship Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CALHOUN COUNTY - Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington and staff congratulate Cheyenne Bundles on her recent selection for a prestigious scholarship. Cheyenne was selected as the winner of the 2023-2024 Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scholarship for Calhoun County. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! "Congratulations Cheyenne, and good luck in your future endeavors!" Sheriff Heffington said. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip