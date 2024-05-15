CALHOUN COUNTY - Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington and staff congratulate Cheyenne Bundles on her recent selection for a prestigious scholarship.

Cheyenne was selected as the winner of the 2023-2024 Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scholarship for Calhoun County.

"Congratulations Cheyenne, and good luck in your future endeavors!" Sheriff Heffington said.

