Calhoun County's Cheyenne Bundles Awarded Illinois Sheriff's Association Scholarship
Submitted by Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
May 15, 2024 3:57 PM
CALHOUN COUNTY - Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington and staff congratulate Cheyenne Bundles on her recent selection for a prestigious scholarship.
Cheyenne was selected as the winner of the 2023-2024 Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scholarship for Calhoun County.
"Congratulations Cheyenne, and good luck in your future endeavors!" Sheriff Heffington said.
