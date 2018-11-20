HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has reported some fake money circulating in the area.

The sheriff's office put out the following tips to residents on how to tell if for example, a $100 bill is real or fake:

"The blue strip on the front of the bill has small slots that can have a toothpick put through them," Sheriff William Heffington said. "If you cannot put a toothpick through the blue strip on the front of a $100 bill, it is FAKE."

