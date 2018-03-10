HARDIN - It is difficult to believe, but there are scam artists at work again in Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office issued a warning on Friday that residents in the county are calling in about a serious scam.

"These calls are once again stating they are investigators from the IRS and will arrest them if they don't pay," the sheriff's office said. "This scam is not going to stop, they just keep getting more clever. Never give out personal information and remember, the IRS will not call you."

The other scam the sheriff's office is hearing about involves a foreign man calling, telling people their social security number has been compromised, and when talks to them, he knows the address and date of births. He says all credit card and banking info have been found in a vehicle on the border of Texas and Mexico with a load of cocaine and blood in it.

"This is not true," the sheriff's office said. "Please just be alert and if you get these calls, hang up immediately. You, as residents can put the phone numbers into your search engines and it will tell you if the number is associated with a scam."

Anyone with elderly parents or relatives are asked to converse with them and read to them the scam warning by the sheriff's office to protect them.

"Stay safe," closed the sheriff's office.

