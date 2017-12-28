Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announces Golden Eagle Ferry closes temporarily due to ice Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office made an announcement that the Golden Eagle Ferry will close temporarily on Wednesday, Dec. 27, due to ice. Article continues after sponsor message The Winfield Ferry will open Thursday morning at 5 a.m. with hours of operation as follows: Monday-Saturday - 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Print Version Submit a News Tip