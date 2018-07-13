HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said there was a fatal traffic accident on Belleview Hollow, just west of Hillcrest Lane, in rural Nebo in the northern part of the county at approximately 2:31 p.m., Thursday, July 12, 2018.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said West Central Dispatch center in Jacksonville received a 911 call reporting an ATV crash, with multiple persons injured.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies, Calhoun County EMS, and North Calhoun Fire Department responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said three minors were traveling west bound on Belleview Hollow in a golf cart, when the golf cart exited the roadway and overturned. One of the minors suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calhoun County Chief Deputy Coroner.

One of the minors was transported to a medical facility by a parent to treat injuries. One of the minors was transported to the ER by Calhoun County Volunteer Ambulance Service.

The Illinois State Police responded to assist with traffic crash reconstruction.

The follow-up investigation is being conducted by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Bill Heffington and the entire Calhoun County Sheriff's Office offers their condolences and prayers to all involved in this tragic accident.

No names are being released.

