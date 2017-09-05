HARDIN - Excitement is in the air as the week of the annual Calhoun County Fair has finally arrived. The opening ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, with the Star Spangled banner performed by the Calhoun Entertainment Company.

Conner Family Amusement will return once again as the Carnival on the Midway this year. The Conner Family will have a few new rides for kids. Arm bands will be available for $25 for 4 hours on Family Nights, Thursday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Arm bands can only be purchased through Conner Family Amusements. Tickets will be available at all times for rides at $1 each, but 2-4 tickets are required per ride. If purchased in advance, single tickets are 22 tickets for $18, available beginning September 5 through close of business on September 7 at all banks in Calhoun County.

Season Passes will also be available for purchase beginning September 5 until close of business on September 7. Season Passes can also be purchased at the Fair Gate.

More information on the fair may be found at www.calhounfair.net.

A full schedule of events for the weekend can be found below:

Thursday, September 7:

6:00 p.m. - Judging of Departments H-2 - Dogs & Cats, I-1 – Poultry and I-2 – Rabbits

6:30 p.m. - Official Fair Opening at the Flag Pole on the Fairgrounds

7:00 p.m. - Talent Show at the Grandstand - entertainment during show

Friday, September 8:

7:00 p.m. - Illinois Farm Pullers Truck Pull

7:00 p.m. - Jr. Miss Calhoun Pageant at the Grandstand - Entertainment during pageant "Dazzler's Dancers"

8:00 - 10:00 p.m. - Entertainment on the grounds – "Emily Johnson"

Saturday, September 9:

8:00 a.m. - Judging Junior Fair and 4-H Exhibits

9:00 a.m. - Junior and Open Horse Show

12:00 p.m. - Junior Olympics in the arena – Pedal Pull (30 – 125 lbs.)

12:00 - 4:00 p.m. - Free gate for Senior Citizens

2:00 - 4:00 p.m. - Entertainment on Grounds - "Calhoun Country Vintage"

5:00 p.m. - Little Miss & Little Mister Calhoun Pageants at the Grandstand - Entertainment during pageant "Bell's Gym Dancers"

7:00 p.m. - IPTA Tractor Pull

8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. - Band on grounds - "Hurricane Creek"

Sunday, September 10:

12:00 p.m. - Calhoun County Fair Parade

1:00 - 4:00 p.m. - Entertainment on grounds - "The Crypt Kickers"

2:00 p.m. - Demolition Derby

2:00 p.m. - Entertainment on Grounds

5:00 p.m. - “Jerseyville High School’s Jazz Band & Show Choir" at the Grandstand

6:00 p.m. - Miss Calhoun County Pageant at the Grandstand – Coronation approximately at 8:15 p.m. Entertainment during the pageant provided by "Blend"

