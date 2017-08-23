HARDIN - The annual Calhoun County Fair, formerly the Calhoun Apple Festival, will continue to provide fun, food and family festivities again this year beginning September 7, on Thursday evening, and continuing through Sunday evening, September 10, when a new Calhoun County Fair Queen will be crowned.

Poor Farm Hollow will be alive with the aroma of the fair and colorful sights and sounds that accompany this popular annual event. Fair volunteers have worked again all year to prepare a quality family event that provides a huge economic boost to the entire community.

The official opening of the Fair is Thursday, September 7th, with the Calhoun Entertainment Company performing our National Anthem and opening remarks by Fair Board President, Terry Strauch, 2016-2107 Calhoun Fair Queen, Cassidy Becker, and introduction of queen candidates for 2017-2018.

The fair theme this year is “Ye Old Kingdom”, with Carole and Charlie Casey as Grand Marshals of this year’s Sunday parade beginning at noon. Conner’s Amusements will again provide the rides on the midway, and local groups and organizations will provide their specialty food services.

The Grandstand Stage will be active with local entertainment showcasing Dazzler’s Dancers on Friday, Bell’s Gym Dancers on Saturday and Jerseyville High School Jazz Band and Show Choir on Sunday. In addition, local competitions for Jr. Miss on Friday, Little Miss and Mister on Saturday, and Miss Calhoun on Sunday will be held.

Throughout the Fair, judging will continue for education, art, 4-H, livestock exhibits, and junior ag exhibits with the Illinois Farm Pullers Truck Pull on Friday and ITPA Tractor Pull on Saturday. The Junior Olympics, Pedal Pull, and Junior and Open Horse Show are other main attractions.

Fair Admission Season Tickets are available in advance at all locations of both the Bank of Kampsville and the Bank of Calhoun in addition to day admission at the gate. Arm bands will be available for $20 on Family Night, Thursday, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. and Kid’s Day on Saturday afternoon from 1:00-4:00 pm.

Tickets will be available at all times for rides at $1 each but 2-3 tickets will be required per ride. If purchased in advance, single tickets are 22 tickets for $18, available also at the banks. Arm bands can only be purchased through Conner Family Amusements who plan to offer some new rides this year. For further information, regarding all aspects of the Fair, please visit the Fair’s website at www.calhounfair.net

