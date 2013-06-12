The Lewis and Clark Community College Mobile Health Unit (MHU) is making a stop in Calhoun County this month to give adult citizens free dental exams and x-rays.

The MHU will be parked at the University of Illinois Extension office, 818 South Park St. in Hardin, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 20 and Thursday, June 27.

Adult residents of Calhoun County, ages 18 and over, will be eligible for free dental exams, xrays

and cleanings. These services are free of charge for those who sign up while space is available. Extensive follow-up services may require follow-up visits on Lewis and Clark’s Godfrey campus.

The MHU has been operating under a grant received in 2008 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Health Resources and Services Administration), and is staffed by area dentists, dental hygienists, L&C faculty and students enrolled in the dental programs.

This event is being made possible by a contribution from the Calhoun Community Foundation, L&C and the University of Illinois Extension Office.

To schedule an appointment, call (618) 468-4403. If you have any questions, please call Jennifer Russell, with the University of Illinois Extension, at (618) 576-2293 or contact her by email at

perica@illinois.edu.

