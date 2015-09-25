Calhoun (3-1) @ West Central (3-1)

The Warriors dropped a shocker to Pleasant Hill, 32-28 and West Central got blitzkrieg by Carrollton, 56-28. The good news for Calhoun is that they’ve overcome their Oaken Bucket loss with a 21-0 victory over North Greene. The bad news is that West Central hasn’t gotten over their loss and will vent their pain on the Warriors. More potential bad news is that quarterback Blake Booth suffered a concussion last week and may not be available. If he’s not fit then Ty Bick will take the reins. Bick showed some skill by throwing a touchdown pass last week and ran the show all right, but will be tested to his ability against the physical Cougars if his number is called. Although their loss will be mostly remembered for the 56 points allowed, West Central had an astute day once again on the ground. Luk Weder, Kobie Hoover, and Lance Barnett all contributed greatly to the Cougar cause and Carrollton, for long spells couldn’t stop run game. That is what Calhoun will be up against including the big Cougar offensive line, which will be very difficult to contain.

Article continues after sponsor message

Carrollton Hawks (3-1) @ Pleasant Hill Wolves (1-3)

Carrollton must be feeling pretty good about themselves right now after putting up a half a hundred on the board against the then #9 ranked West Central Cougars last week. The Hawks are clearly going in the right direction because they have literally improved on all phases of their game for every contest since losing to Brown County, 26-14. Quarterback Wade Prough and wide receiver Tyler Frye had career high performances last week to lead the Hawks show and it’s no secret that the team is on a high and Pleasant Hill is their prototypical trap game opponent this week. The Wolves were thumped by Greenfield, 58-20 last week. On offense they’re led by the quarterback and running back duo of Seth Moyer and warhorse, Corby Edwards. The duo has rushed for a combined 803 yards and 6 touchdowns.

North Greene Spartans (1-3) @ Greenfield-Northwestern Tigers (2-2)

For the boys in black they’ve had an up and down season thus far by racking up big wins and suffering tough defeats. You hate to lose by 1 to any team, even if it’s Camp Point Central (32-33) and then get shutout by your rival, Carrollton, however Greenfield showed up big time against Pleasant Hill and put up 58 points on the Wolves last week. There are some standout individuals for the Tigers. Taegen Grisby has over 700 rushing yards and ranks up there near the top as the best running back in the WIVC and Quinn Beckman is emerging as one of the best linebackers as well. It’s clearly been a tough season for North Greene on the other hand. They’re on a 3-game losing streak and the only win has come against winless Beardstown. To literally add insult to injury, they’ve had to battle with a couple of knocks for the past couple of weeks too. Yet the Spartans will fight on and a win over Greenfield on the road will surely light some kind of fire. Jonah Hopper is fitting in all right at quarterback and so has his twin brother Josh at tight end.

NOTE: The game will be played Northwestern Middle School in Palmyra.

More like this: