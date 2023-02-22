More Pics at: https://www.randymanning.com/Calhoun-vs-Carlyle-Ladies-Basketball

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 GIRLS BASKETBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS CLASS 1A AT JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC CARLYLE 54, HARDIN CALHOUN 45: Carlyle rallied in the final quarter to win over Calhoun and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Sophia Hoffmann led the Indians with 16 points, while Audrey Gillman led the Warriors with 15 points. Carlyle is now 28-3 and meets Okawville, a 69-34 winner over the hosts in the final Thursday night a 7 p.m. Audrey Gilman added 15 points for the Warriors and Kate Zipprich had 12 points. Jaelyn Hill had seven points. Haley Schnelten contributed two points. Emma Meyer and Raelyn Harris each had 11 points for Carlyle.

Carlyle came out hot in the first quarter and posted an early lead and led at the half 26-21. Calhoun rallied in the fourth quarter to post a 37-31 lead, but Carlyle outscored the Warriors 23-8 in the final period for the 54-45 win.

Calhoun ends the season 25-9.

Calhoun head girls coach Mark Hillen said at the start of the game, his team didn't defend that well and Carlyle hit a lot of open 3s.

"Carlyle was four of seven from the three-point area at the start of the game," he said. "We dug ourselves out of a hole in the third quarter. At the half, we talked about some basic xs and os and we came back. In the fourth quarter, we didn't hit the big shots and we just came up empty on some good possessions."

Hillen said overall, the Warriors had a great season and he will miss the four seniors next year because of their massive contributions.

