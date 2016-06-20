Caleb Thomas Juhl Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Caleb Thomas Juhl Parents: Bobbi and Eric Juhl of Carrollton Birth weight: 7 lbs 14 oz Birth Length: 21 1/2 inches Time : 11:03 AM Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Date: March 29, 2016 Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's Siblings: Madeline Brannan (9) Cash Brannan (7) Grandparents: Tom & Deborah Juhl, Eldred; Bob & Vicki Schnelten, Carrollton Great Grandparents: Russell Juhl & Anna Palmer; Raymond & Janie Bland; All of Carrollton More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip