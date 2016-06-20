Caleb Thomas Juhl
June 20, 2016 1:00 AM
Name: Caleb Thomas Juhl
Parents: Bobbi and Eric Juhl of Carrollton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 14 oz
Birth Length: 21 1/2 inches
Time : 11:03 AM
Date: March 29, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Madeline Brannan (9) Cash Brannan (7)
Grandparents: Tom & Deborah Juhl, Eldred; Bob & Vicki Schnelten, Carrollton
Great Grandparents: Russell Juhl & Anna Palmer; Raymond & Janie Bland; All of Carrollton
