EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., August 22, 2011 . . . TheBANK of Edwardsville today proudly announced that Cale Henke, assistant vice president, center manager at TheBANK’s Glen Carbon 157 center, has been appointed to the Illinois Bankers Associations (IBA) 2011-2012 Future Leaders Alliance Board.

As a member of the Board, Henke is charged with developing and overseeing the foundation of the Future Leaders Alliance program – a membership program dedicated to the leadership development of promising leaders in the Illinois banking industry through highly engaging educational events, increasing awareness and involvement in the legislative process, creating opportunities for community service and relationship building.

Henke has been an employee of TheBANK of Edwardsville since 2001. A native of Edwardsville, Henke graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a degree in business. He is a 2010 graduate of the Illinois Banker’s Association’s Future Leaders Alliance and Vice President of the Southwestern Illinois Bankers Federation.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Cale is a true professional, an outstanding leader and a great role model for others in the banking industry. His contributions to the Future Leaders Alliance Board of the IBA will be many. We congratulate Cale on his hard work and dedication to professional development and thank him for his continued service to TheBANK of Edwardsville and its customers,” said Rob Schwartz, senior vice president of retail banking for TheBANK of Edwardsville.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks, savings banks, and savings and loan associations of all sizes in Illinois. Collectively, the IBA represents nearly 90 percent of the assets of the Illinois banking industry, which employs more than 100,000 men and women in the 5,000 offices across the state.

With its theme “Because We Care,” TheBANK of Edwardsville, has assets exceeding $1.5 billion. TheBANK has a long tradition of providing personal service, offering the most innovative products and giving back to the communities in which it serves. For more information, please visit www.4thebank.com.

More like this: