Caldwell tosses in 21 points as Alton records big win over CBC 68-65
ALTON - The Alton Redbirds boys basketball team appears on track as the post-season comes closer.
Alton slipped by a solid CBC team on Tuesday night at Alton 68-65. The game was tied at 28-all at the half.
Kevin Caldwell had 21 points to pace Alton; Malik Smith had 18 points; and Joshua Rivers had 13 points.
Alton improves to 13-8 overall with the win; CBC falls to 7-12.
Alton travels to Collinsville Friday night, then hosts Edwardsville on Feb. 16 in two Southwestern Conference encounters.