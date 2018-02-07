Caldwell tosses in 21 points as Alton records big win over CBC 68-65 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton Redbirds boys basketball team appears on track as the post-season comes closer. Alton slipped by a solid CBC team on Tuesday night at Alton 68-65. The game was tied at 28-all at the half. Article continues after sponsor message Kevin Caldwell had 21 points to pace Alton; Malik Smith had 18 points; and Joshua Rivers had 13 points. Alton improves to 13-8 overall with the win; CBC falls to 7-12. Alton travels to Collinsville Friday night, then hosts Edwardsville on Feb. 16 in two Southwestern Conference encounters. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip