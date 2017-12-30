Alton's Kevin Caldwell hits a last-second shot to win the game against Carmel Catholic.

CENTRALIA – Kevin Caldwell hit a three-point shot in the dying seconds of the game to give Alton a 62-61 win over Carmel Catholic of the Chicago suburb of Mundelein in a Friday quarterfinal game of the 75th Centralia Holiday Tournament Friday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The win sent the Redbirds to a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal game against Southwestern Conference rival Belleville West, who defeated St. Louis Confluence Prep in a quarterfinal game Friday by a 65-63 count; the winner plays either Champaign Central or Chicago Marist in the final, set for 9 p.m. Saturday. The win put Alton at 9-1 on the season.

The Redbirds got 15 points from Caldwell, including his game-winning three, as well as 13 points from Josh Rivers and 12 from Malik Smith; Darrell Smith and Ahmad Sanders both contributed nine points each; Kimahri Wilson led the Corsairs with 18 points on the day, with Evan Meyer adding 16 on the day.

More like this:

Aug 27, 2023 - Vinson Hits Spears With 30-Yard Touchdown Pass With 29 Seconds Left, Lancers Edge Kahoks 24-21

Sep 25, 2023 - Weekend Sports Round-Up: Johnson Captures Crown For Tigers, Suhre Brothers Shine; Carlinville and Greenfield Win In Football

Sep 5, 2023 - Edwardsville Beats Kahoks, Then Goes 3-2 In Weekend Girls Volleyball Tourney

Yesterday - Fearsome Foursome Linebacker Crew Are Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athletes Of The Month For Shells

6 days ago - Lakatos Takes Opening Kickoff Back For Score, Tigers Build Up 49-0 First Half Lead In 56-8 Win Over Alton  

 