ALTON - The CALC Institute of Technology at 200A North Center Drive in Alton has an open house set for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, that will showcase its various programs and career training methods. The open house will allow the public to meet the energetic CALC faculty and staff.

CALC is located just north of Alton Square Mall. Those on the tour are invited to tour the CALC campus. Included in CALC programs are the following: 12-month programs in medical assistant, office administrative specialist, information technology and a 15-month practical nursing program.

As a special bonus, open house attendees will have an opportunity to register to win tickets to Raging Rivers. Hot dogs and chips will be available as well as giveaways and games for kids, so the event will be a very family friendly. There will be free blood pressure screenings and a free computer workshop. The event is free and open to the public.

Fred Albrecht is the long-time director of CALC Institute of Technology. He said the community knows of CALC, however, some don’t know the variety of programs and services the business offers and how they can help people become successful. He sees the open house as a way to introduce CALC’s successful programs, along with the faculty and staff to the public.

“We are a post-secondary vocational school that specializes in helping adults to become successful,” Albrecht said. “We have a friendly and helpful faculty and staff with small class sizes and offer hands-on instruction. This is a great opportunity to check out the school with your children in a casual setting. The first 30 attendees will receive a reusable shopping bag.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Albrecht has a long history with the business that now spans 21 years. He describes the mission of CALC as: “To help adults gain work related skills in a small personal environment, in 12-15 months, with no prerequisites and a fixed course schedule to help the student manage family needs.”

“The community has been supporting our business model for 21 years,” Albrecht said. “The school started with one student in November of 1996 and has grown and served the area since.”

Albrecht said two key things he cherishes about CALC are:

“Seeing our students at graduation celebrating their accomplishments,” he said. “The other is helping an individual to become successful in a new career.”

CALC has three campuses: Alton, Fairview Heights & St. Louis (at Page and Lindbergh) to serve the Greater Metro East region and St. Louis.

For more information, contact CALC at (618) 474-0616 or visit www.calc.edu.

More like this: