Beth Russell (Jersey State Bank), Shannon Thomas (Jersey State Bank), Caitlin King, Caleb Manns, Alexandria Jones, Jim Hoefert (President, Jersey State Bank).

JERSEYVILLE - The following seniors were honored at a reception at United Methodist Church in Jerseyville for the Jersey State Bank Scholarships:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

1st place - $1,000 - Caitlin King

Article continues after sponsor message

2nd place - $750 - Caleb Manns

3rd place - $500 - Alexandria Jones

Caleb has also moved on as a semi-finalist at the state level through the Community Bankers Association of Illinois.

 