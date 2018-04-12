Caitlin King, Caleb Manns, and Alexandria Jones receive Jersey State Bank Scholarships Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - The following seniors were honored at a reception at United Methodist Church in Jerseyville for the Jersey State Bank Scholarships: 1st place - $1,000 - Caitlin King Article continues after sponsor message 2nd place - $750 - Caleb Manns 3rd place - $500 - Alexandria Jones Caleb has also moved on as a semi-finalist at the state level through the Community Bankers Association of Illinois. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. National Great Rivers Museum, UNICEF Press Conference, and More!