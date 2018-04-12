Caitlin King, Caleb Manns, and Alexandria Jones receive Jersey State Bank Scholarships
April 12, 2018 12:42 PM
Listen to the story
JERSEYVILLE - The following seniors were honored at a reception at United Methodist Church in Jerseyville for the Jersey State Bank Scholarships:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
1st place - $1,000 - Caitlin King
Article continues after sponsor message
2nd place - $750 - Caleb Manns
3rd place - $500 - Alexandria Jones
Caleb has also moved on as a semi-finalist at the state level through the Community Bankers Association of Illinois.