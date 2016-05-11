COLLINSVILLE – You can explore history and help a worthy project May 21 by joining the annual bus tour presented by the Cahokia Archaeological Society.

The tour will take visitors to a log cabin dating back to 1790, multiple Native American mounds, an often-overlooked waterfall and the latest archaeological dig at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site.

Proceeds from the bus tour support the historic site’s Archaeology Day, where both children and adults take part in activities that enhance appreciation of the history of Cahokia Mounds and the scientific work taking place there.

The tour leaves from the historic site’s parking lot at 8 a.m. It wraps up at 3 p.m. There’s an option to leave early for anyone who does not want to stay for the final stop at the archaeological dig.

Call 618-345-6454 to reserve a seat. The cost is $30, and payment must be received by May 18. Checks may be made out to the Cahokia Archaeological Society and mailed to 414 N. Morrison Ave., Collinsville, IL 62234. Please include your phone number.

Article continues after sponsor message

The bus tour takes visitors to more than a dozen spots, including:

Emerald Mound, the site of a religious shrine linked to the Native American city at Cahokia Mounds.

Falling Springs waterfall and Boismenue log cabin, which was built in 1790 and preserved when a larger building was erected around it.

Excavations being conducted at Cahokia Mounds by the University of Bologna.

Lunch is NOT included, so bring your own. Bottled water will be available.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site is just eight miles from St. Louis, in Collinsville, Ill., off Interstates 55/70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road.

The Interpretive Center is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the grounds are open until dusk. There is no admission fee but a suggested donation of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for students and $15 for families.

For more information, call 618-346-5160 or go to www.cahokiamounds.org.

The site is operated by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. IHPA protects the state’s historic resources, which contribute to education, culture and the economy. IHPA sites include ancient burial mounds, forts and buildings erected by settlers, and homes connected to famous Illinoisans.

More like this: