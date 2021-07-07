MADISON COUNTY – Madison County Regional Superintendent Robert Werden has announced the winners of the Cahokia Mounds National Park Poster Contest. The Regional Office of Education asked students to submit both a letter of support and a creative original poster supporting bill HR-2642, with the theme “Help Make Cahokia Mounds a National Park”.

Werden called upon all Madison County school administrators and teachers to strongly encourage the promotion of Bill HR-2642 campaign. Werden is hopeful that with the help of our students Congress will pass this important piece of legislation.

The winners are as follows:

First place winner: Lily Relleke - 11th grade from Granite City, IL.

Second place winner: Luke Schaible - 6th grade from Highland, IL.

Third place winner: Landon Hancock - 4th grade from Alton, IL.

Regional Superintendent Robert Werden would like to thank all of the students who sent in artwork and letters, and each and every administrator and teacher who encouraged students to participate in this contest.

