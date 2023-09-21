EAST ST. LOUIS – The City of Cahokia Heights will receive funding for affordable housing and community revitalization through the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s Strong Communities Program.

“Investing in affordable housing uplifts our community and boosts our local economy,” said State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea), who supported the move.“We are taking strong strides toward revitalization and attracting investments in the communities that need it most. Cahokia Heights residents deserve sustainable, livable housing options and this funding will help the area continue to grow.”

The Strong Communities Program is designed to support local revitalization efforts and attract further investment in communities that may lack the resources needed to tackle vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties.

A total of $19 million was approved by the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) to support these revitalization efforts across Illinois. The grants are funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital plan and will leverage IHDA’s existing funding to increase property values, create jobs, help reduce crime, generate additional tax revenue and attract further community investment in underserved communities around the state. Cahokia Heights in Belt’s district is set to receive a total of $225,000.

“Vacant and abandoned properties continue to be a strain on local budgets and resources in communities throughout Illinois, which is why IHDA created the Strong Communities Program to assist local governments with their neighborhood revitalization efforts,”IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said.“Through the Strong Communities Program, IHDA seeks to help communities transform these properties back into positive, revenue-generating assets for neighborhoods.”

A total of $30 million in grant funding has been awarded through two application rounds. For more information, visit IHDA’s website.

