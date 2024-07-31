ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis has begun the process of bringing back food vendors to two of its busiest government buildings; City Hall and 1520 Market St.

The Comptroller’s Office is currently seeking proposals from vendors, ideally bringing multiple vendors into each space for a food hall experience similar to those that can be found on many college campuses. The City would also strongly consider one operator capable of delivering a food court experience with a variety of offerings. Proposals for creative concepts are encouraged.

“We have a combined 1,000 City employees working in these two downtown buildings, and we want to keep them here and attract even more so we can deliver the best possible services for St. Louis residents. Having quality food options in two of our busiest buildings will help us do just that,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “St. Louis punches above its weight in many areas, including our incredible food scene. Whether there’s going to be toasted ravioli, St. Louis-style pizza, or maybe even some gooey butter cake, I’m excited to invite restaurants inside.”

The food vendors would also be open to the public visiting City Hall and 1520 Market St., including the several hundred residents who are summoned for jury duty at the Civil Courts Building each week.

Article continues after sponsor message

At City Hall, the cafeteria will be located in the basement restaurant space that was most recently the home of Marco’s Cafe. At 1520 Market St., vendors will be in the mezzanine overlooking the first-floor lobby.

The deadline for submitting a proposal to the Comptroller’s Office is Sept. 19, 2024, at 5 p.m. The tentative contract start date is Jan. 1, 2025. Interested vendors can find more details and submission guidelines on the City’s website.

The City is committing to being a great place to work and is exploring options to bring food vendors to additional City buildings.

The City of St. Louis is currently hiring for many exciting positions across multiple departments in an effort to improve city services. In May, the City launched its new job application system to significantly streamline the hiring process for both applicants and the City, speeding up the timeline of filling open positions.

To learn more about open City positions, and to apply, visit https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/personnel/jobs/.

More like this: