GLEN CARBON - Today, Cadagin-Prosser Financial Group announced Nickie Cashdollar as the recipient of the financial firm’s 2016 College Scholarship Award. She was awarded a check for $1,000.00 to attend the University of Kentucky where she plans to pursue a degree in Business Management.

Nickie recently graduated from Edwardsville High School with high honors and was involved in several academic and volunteer organizations. Pictured from left to right are Jeff Prosser, Tim Cadagin, Nickie Cashdollar, Kevin Cadagin, and Greg Wiegers.

Cadagin-Prosser Financial Group has over 70 years combined experience in the financial services industry and is located at 6 Ginger Creek Parkway in Glen Carbon. For more information, please visit www.cadprofg.com. Securities and advisory services through Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Fixed Insurance products and services offered by Cadagin & Prosser Financial Group or CES Insurance Agency.

