EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s Cabaret Showcase Productions (CSP), presents its Annual Christmas Program at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at the New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church, 689 Scott Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62254.

Cabaret Showcase Productions ‘Vocal Ensemble and their Guest Artists, Anitra Spencer-Bratcher, Terry Barber and Chris Watkins and other performers including Praise Dancing, Mime, readings and popular songs of the season, promises to “warm your heart and renew your holiday spirit” according to Paul Herbert Pitts, the program director. Tickets are $10 and available at the door or can be reserved by calling 618-656-7219 or email: wheeling3@charter.net.

This program is part of CSP’s commitment to provide students opportunities to learn professional theater and musical techniques which they have performed at various locations throughout the area including Edwardsville, Alton, Roxana, and now in O’Fallon; community performances were held at Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville, Alton Middle School, The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville, The Fox Theater in St. Louis, and The Jacoby Arts Center in Alton and Roxana, IL.

CSP is a Non-Profit community organization founded in 2007.

