BELLEVILLE — CA Jones and the City of Belleville proudly held a groundbreaking ceremony on May 15, 2024, at 24 Queensway Dr, Belleville, IL, to launch the "Belleville Refresh" project.

This significant event marks the beginning of the first new construction home in this neighborhood in over half a century, symbolizing progress, growth, and a shared vision for the future of the Belleville community.

Article continues after sponsor message

The "Belleville Refresh" project aims to revitalize neighborhoods through sustainable and inclusive development.

CA Jones is dedicated to building affordable energy-efficient housing solutions that enhance the quality of life so we can continue to grow our communities. Through innovative projects and community engagement, CA Jones strives to create vibrant and inclusive neighborhoods.

More like this: