EDWARDSVILLE - Over its two decades in business, Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC (“BCPK”), has grown to a recognized and reputable real estate, commercial development, corporate, and civil litigation law firm serving the Metro East and beyond.

This July, BCPK celebrates its 20th anniversary in business and its ongoing commitment to the belief in dedicated, unwavering, and ethical representation of its clients.

The law firm started with three young attorneys working at a large corporate law firm in St. Louis. Christopher Byron, Christopher Petri, and Brian Kalb decided to team up and take their experience servicing large, national, corporate clients and apply it to Metro East businesses and residents. Their vision was for a law firm that possessed all the knowledge, resources, aggressiveness, and creativity to allow their corporate clients to grow and compete in the emerging Metro East economy. They also believed in “old-school” values focused on personal relationships with their clients, colleagues, and community. They have merged these values with the existing civil litigation and personal injury practice of Eric Carlson to create one of the leading law firms in the Metro East.

The managing partner of the law firm, Christopher Byron, states that the roots of BCPK go back further than 20 years. Christopher Byron’s father, Judge Nicholas G. Byron, served as a judge in Madison County from 1981 until his retirement in 2008. Eric Carlson’s father, Jon Carlson, practiced law in the Metro East for 52 years. Christopher Byron says that “Judge Byron and Jon Carlson worked at BCPK at the end of their careers and brought a legacy of professionalism and high standards that BCPK endeavors to uphold.”

Over two decades, the attorneys at BCPK have made their mark in a diverse legal landscape. The real estate team, led by Christopher Byron and Jillian Clark, has been a partner to real estate contractors and developers in the area, providing legal services for such projects as Trace on the Parkway and the surrounding development, Meridian Plaza, Altitude, Prairie Farms Corporate Headquarters, Cambridge Plaza, Hepler Broom Office, Timberlake Development, Edley’s in Edwardsville and O’Fallon, Dewey’s Pizza in Edwardsville and O’Fallon, the new Park North development, Edwardsville Bank, and The Madison Mutual Building, among many others.

Because of their experience in real estate, the law firm has also developed a reputation throughout Illinois as highly proficient in agriculture law. Brian Kalb represents farmers who are confronted with eminent domain lawsuits by large utility companies wanting to take land for transmission line and pipeline projects. The firm also represents farmers in land and grain disputes.

The attorneys at BCPK have also made their mark in the courtroom. Eric Carlson has obtained multi-million-dollar verdicts for clients who have been injured, killed or harmed by the wrongdoing of others. Brian Kalb, Christopher Petri, Joseph Harvath and Erin Kennedy have guided corporate clients in prosecuting and defending commercial claims.

The firm also represents many small, medium and large businesses in the region and assists with business creation, succession planning, and mergers and acquisitions. BCPK also provides estate planning services amongst many other transactional services.

BCPK has grown over 20 years. It now has eight attorneys and Jillian Clark and Joseph Harvath have recently been named partners. BCPK continues to look for highly motivated and hard-working attorneys to join their ranks.

“We are proud of our 20-year history of servicing the community and thank our clients for their trust and loyalty,” says Christopher Byron.

For more information about BCPK, visit https://www.bcpklaw.com or call 618-655-0600.

