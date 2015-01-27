Peter Byers and Tyler Morris showed they are getting into proper form for post-season in the latest Edwardsville boys swim team dual meet with multiple first-place individual finishes.

O’Fallon nipped Edwardsville 95-88 in a recent dual meet at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Byers swam three events in a row – winning the 100 back, 100 breast and 200 free. He had impressive times of 58.16 in the 100 breast; 1:04.39 in the 100 back.

Morris blazed times of 50.37 in the 100 free and 22.62 in the 50 free.

“Pete did the events back to back just because I needed him to for the team,” Christian Rhoten, the Edwardsville coach, said. “Tyler swam really well.”

Brian Baggette took first in the 100 fly (1:01.92). The 400 relay of Morris, Baggette, Graham Peterson and Byers also placed first. Diver Zack Ballossini pulled off a first in diving, followed by teammates Brandon Johnson and Justin Hennings to sweep the event.

Peterson, Matt Grove and Carter Todd continued to drop times in their individual events.

Byers was the star of the show in the meet for Edwardsville, with his back-to-back event performances, Rhoten said.

“Pete is a real leader and he stepped up and did what he needed to in the meet,” Rhoten said. “I have never seen someone do that sequence of events and win each one. He was a real leader and did it with poise.”

Rhotten encouraged the public to come out for Edwardsville’s final home swim meet of the season against Springfield at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. The Edwardsville High School seniors will be recognized on Saturday in their final home meet.

