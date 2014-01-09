By Design School of Fashion January - March Schedule , 2014

Day and Evening Classes, Beginners ages 8 - 13

This is a 6 week course just for young beginners who have no or very little exposure to sewing with a machine. We will make 2 projects; a large drawstring bag to carry their supplies in, then a simple pull on skirt. In these weeks students will learn about the sewing machine safety and care, how to lay out fabric, determine their pattern size, trim and pin a pattern to fabric, cut fabric, read a learned that can be built on.

Classes meet 1 day a week for 6 weeks, 2 hour sessions

Cost for 6 week session, $120 plus supplies

Tuesdays, January 14 thru February 18 from1pm – 3pm

Tuesdays, March 4 thru April 8 from 1pm – 3pm

Wednesdays, January 15 thru February 19 from 4pm – 6pm

Wednesdays, March 5 thru April 9 4pm – 6pm

Students are allowed 1 makeup session for an absentee

Back to Back Split Classes for Teen Beginners, age 14 and up

Teen Students have choices here. This is an 8 week split course just for teen beginners who have no or very little exposure to sewing with a machine. Students can make 1 or 2 projects; the first is a large tote-type bag with pockets, in their choice of fabric, to carry their supplies in. This will be a 4 week course where they will learn about the sewing machine, pinning and cutting fabric and reading a pattern.

Then, if a student wishes to continue we will begin and finish a simple pull on skirt or pants. This will also be a 4 week course. In these weeks students will continue learning about sewing machine safety and care, how to lay out fabric, determine their own pattern size, trim and pin a pattern to fabric, cut fabric, read a pattern and sew by machine. These classes are always fun for students, a skill is learned that can be built on and friendships are made!

Classes meet 1 day a week for 4 weeks, 2 hour sessions



4 week Tote Class

Cost for 4 week session, $80 plus supplies

Fridays, January 10 thru January 31 from 1pm – 3pm or 4pm – 6pm

Fridays, March 7 thru March 28 from 1pm – 3pm or 4pm – 6pm

4 week Skirt or Pant Class

Cost for 4 week session, $80 plus supplies

Fridays, February 7 thru February 28 from 1pm – 3pm or 4pm – 6pm

Fridays, April 4 thru April 25 from 1pm – 3pm or 4pm – 6pm

Students are allowed 1 makeup session for an absentee



Adult Beginner /Intermediate Classes:

Make a classic straight skirt that will positively fit AND can be reproduced!

For this 8 week session students will make a classic pencil or straight, lined skirt. We will learn to take measurements and draft a very simple pattern. From this we will first cut and sew a muslin mock-up to attain the best possible fit. Then we will cut your new (and completely reusable!) pattern from your choice of fashion fabric. In these sessions students will be inserting a zipper, a lining, a waistband, back vent, button and buttonhole!

Classes meet 1 day a week for 8 weeks, 2 hour sessions

Cost per 8 week session is $140 plus supplies

Thursday Classes, January 16 thru March from 6:00 – 8:00pm Students are allowed 1 makeup session for an absentee

Adult/Teen Intermediate Classes: Pants OR Your own project

This 8 week session is for students that have taken the classic straight skirt class OR are more experienced with their machine and clothing construction. For those who wish to learn pants and pant fitting we will use a specific commercial pattern, make a muslin mock-up to attain the best possible fit, then cut and sew your pants using this fitted muslin.

Your own project

I’ve included this class title since I have several students who wish to work on their own projects (and I’m running out of time slots!). Call By Design, talk to Lillian if you have questions, and we’ll discuss the project you wish to tackle.

Classes meet 1 day a week for 8 weeks, 2 hour sessions

Cost per 8 week session is $140 plus supplies



Tuesday evening Classes, January 14 thru March 4 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Adult Beginner /Intermediate Classes:

An exciting new class - HATS!!

Hats are so full of expression, glamour and fun. In this really fun class students will learn to create and embellish the basic “Pod” or “Point” hat. This is a small, brimless hat made with buckram and supporting wire that is a hat by itself or the foundation for many, many other styles. Students will cover the hat in fabric and embellishments of their own choosing. Your foundation kit will include supplies enough for 2 hats; buckram, supporting wire, bias crinoline for covering the wire, padding, and elastic and comb for fitting.

Students will provide:

their fabric choice for covering the outside (1/2 yard for covering and cutting a bias strip),

lining for covering the inside (a 12x12 piece is sufficient)( fabrics are PER hat, if there is time for 2),

embellishment of choice (feathers will be available for sale), lace, netting, flowers, fabric to make flowers, necktie (yes, necktie!), etc.

and sewing supplies, i.e.,

needle and thread

scissors,

straight pins (long quilter pins are great)

Class is 1, 4 hour session.

Cost per 1 session is $50 includes supplies for 2 hats Saturday, January 25 from 10am – 2pm or

Saturday, February 22 from 10am – 2pm or

Saturday, March 29 from 10am – 2pm FREE MONDAY NIGHTS! Yes, free! You don’t even have to be a current student. On the last Monday of the month, By Design will be open from 4:00pm – 7:00pm for anyone who needs some help perhaps finishing a project or has a question on directions or you just want to be with others to benefit from their knowledge. This is not a specific class, just a free time for you to relax, have fun and increase you knowledge! Participants will have use of class machines. Free:Last Monday of the Month meets January 27, February 24 and March 31

CLASSES WITH NICOLE OTTWELL

Bookbinding and Book making

Minimum # of students 3, Max # of students 10

Book binding and making is a fascinating area of art. In this 4 week class we will learn to make 4 kinds of hardcover books. Book making can be a fun and creative way to personalize your own sketchbook, journals, guest books and scrapbooks. We will learn to stitch the pages, cover our books and how to glue everything together.

Cost per 4 week session is $100 plus a Material Fee of $45 or we can send you a list of the supplies to gather.

Evening Classes, Thursdays, meeting January 23, 30, Feb 6 and 13 from 6:00p.m. – 9:00p.m.

Day Classes, Thursdays, meeting February 20, 27, March 6 and 13 from 10:00 am -1:00pm

Article continues after sponsor message

Lace knitting

Minimum number of students 3 - Max number of students 10

Have you been unsure how to start a lace project? Well, in these 2 week sessions students will start with a simple lace pattern and learn the tricks and methods others use to keep them on track with a lace pattern. We will learn how to follow charts while starting one of the lace patterns provided by the instructor.

Experience- Intermediate to advanced knitting (Cast on, knit, purl, yarn overs and casting off)



Cost per 2 week session is $40

Day Classes, Tuesdays, February 4 and 11 from 10:00am – 12:00pm

Shibori Dyeing and the Indigo vat

Have you ever wanted to know how to dye your own cloth? In this really fun class students will learn about the versatile Indigo dye vat and how anyone can use it. We will also learn shibori; both stitched and block resisted techniques, for cotton, silk and rayon. You can dye any type of these three fibers and get amazing patterns and textures in your cloth. We will discuss the origins and how we can use the techniques today. So come ready to get a bit messy and let’s dye some fiber!

Class meets 1 day a week for 3 weeks, 3 hour sessions.

Cost per 3 week session is $75 plus a dye fee based on the weight of cloth or fiber to be dyed. (Indigo dye is not inexpensive and the heavier the fabric the more dye it will absorb, thus the dye fee.)

Day classes, Tuesday, April 22, 29 and May 6 from 10:00am – 1:00pm

Evening classes, Tuesday, April 22, 29 and May 6 from 6:00pm – 9:00pm

CLASSES WITH DONNA BROYLES

Tatting Classes

Tatting is a fine old art of lace making. It is unique in appearance and deserves to be passed on to future generations. To my knowledge, it is unable to be duplicated by machines and therefore is passed on traditionally from one person to another.

There are 2 main ways to tat. Traditional is shuttle tatting. The shuttle is small, fitting easily into the hand. It carries the thread which is manipulated into knots going around itself or another thread. There are infinite ways to make patterns and the lace formed can be very simple or as complicated as desired.

The other common way is needle tatting. This method uses, of course, a needle and has become very popular because you can use larger types of thread and even yarn. In this method the knots are formed on the needle and then slipped off onto the thread to form the rings or strings.

Fine cotton or linen threads are usually used for tatting. If it is desired to use a woolen thread or yarn, needle tatting usually works better. An advantage of shuttle tatting is that a longer length of thread can be used because the thread is wound around the bobbin or the shuttle itself. This is very advantageous when making lace, as the fewer times new threads have to be incorporated into the pattern, the better. Needle tatting limits the length of the working thread to a couple of yards as it can get tangled easily if it is much longer. Also there are many more patterns available for shuttle tatting since this method is more traditional. Needle tatting, however, is the method to use if it is desired to incorporate tatting into a knitted or crocheted sweater, shawl or other garment.

The end results of both methods look the same. I will be happy to teach either method in separate classes.

Shuttle Tatting meets 1 day a week for 4 weeks, 2 hour sessions

Cost per 4 week session is $80

Day classes, Wednesdays, January 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 10:00am – 12:00pm

Materials (available at Hobby Lobby):

Tatting Shuttle

Light colored #20 Tatting Thread

Fine crochet hook (optional)

Needle Tatting meets 1 day a week for 4 weeks, 2 hour sessions

Cost per 4 week session is $80



Day classes, Wednesdays, February 5, 12, 19 and 26

4 Weeks Wed. Feb 5-26 from 10:00 am to 12:00pm

Materials (available at Hobby Lobby):

Tatting Needle # 5 or #7

Light colored #20 Tatting Thread

Fine crochet hook (optional)

MEET HANNAH ABELL

Hannah will be teaching a 4 week children’s knitting class

I have been actively knitting for 11 years. My mother taught me the basics, and beyond that I am self-taught. Knitting is something that I love to do - just ask anyone in my family! I come from a large family and enjoy spending time, learning with, and teaching all ages of people.

Beginner’s Knitting Class Schedule

Week One

Introduction

Wind up yarn balls

Slip Knot Introduction and practicing it

Finger-Knitting

Week Two

Review - explanation on how to hold needles and the garter stitch

Cast On

Garter Stitch Tutorial

How to prevent stitches from slipping off

Week Three

Review

Mark progress/find out how all the students are doing with their project

Continue with Garter Stitch Knitting

Week Four

Review

Finish knitting project

Demonstrate Cast Off

Teach Cast Off Weave in ends, making project wearable

Supply List

Needles



Size 11(8 mm.), 14 in.(35 cm.) (Boye or Loops ‘n Threads are both good brands: Boye is mostly metal needles, Loops ‘n Threads is primarily plastic). Can be found at Michaels or online.

Yarn needs to be worsted weight. At Michaels and online, these brands are available and of good quality: Red Heart (Super Saver or Soft), Craftsmart value, Caron Simply Soft, Impeccable Impecable, Loops ‘n Threads. They all have different yardage lengths, but for the project I am planning, the ranges they have are acceptable.

Optional:

Tote bag

Pencil/pen and notebook/paper to take notes, if the student feels that it will help them remember what is taught

Crochet hook (this is really only needed for the last class- weaving in loose ends, and I will have some of my own, which is why it isn’t required).

Class meets 1 day a week for 4 weeks, 2 hour sessions

Cost per 4 week session is $45

Saturday Classes, January 11, 18, 25 and February 1 from 11:00am – 1:00pm or

March 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 11:00am – 1:00pm

More like this: