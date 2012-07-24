By Design School of Fashion just had our first fashion show with the young students and it was a blast! Everyone worked hard and loved showing off their creations! We are planning and looking forward to the next show already.

I've assembled a new class schedule for August and September, kids and adults. If there is a specific time that works better for you and it's not listed, or if there is a specific class you're interested in please let us know. We are trying hard to work with you to bring you the classes you want in the time frames that work with you're schedules - and I know you are busy!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Some classes begin next week so don't delay! Call or email and sign up today.

View Class Schedule

More like this:

6 days ago - Roxana Class of 1966 Plans Memorial for Classmates Killed in Vietnam War

Sep 13, 2023 - Alton and Marquette Grads Invited to 60s & 70s Block Party

Aug 9, 2023 - 2023 Fall Pilot Ground School Classes Now Forming

Jul 18, 2023 - LCCC's College for Kids Program Teaches Sign Language to Kids

Aug 10, 2023 - Alton High School Class of 1968 Plans 55th Reunion

 