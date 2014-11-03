WBGZ 1570 AM will again present a special salute to our veterans, especially those who served in World War II, from 10 a.m. to noon Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The station will offer veterans’ stories and auction pies donated by area leaders and caring citizens. All proceeds will go to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, the organization that gives World War II and other vets a free flight and a daylong tour of Washington, D.C., including the National World War II Memorial. Last year the Big Z program raised approximately $1,600 for the honor flights.

The pies, from Alton Mayor Brant Walker, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, My Just Desserts, Duke Bakeries and citizens, will go to the highest bidders during the program.

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight takes veterans to the nation’s capital as a way of letting them know their service is appreciated. All expenses, including meals and ground transportation, on the one-day trip are borne by Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

Veterans of all eras may apply for the Honor Flights but there is a special emphasis on the veterans of World War II. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that nearly 700 WWII vets die each day.

People are invited to tune in WBGZ 1570 AM from 10 a.m. until noon Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to hear from veterans and bid on a pie to help Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The program will be hosted by WBGZ’s Mike Montgomery, a Viet Nam veteran.

For further information, call Mike Montgomery 618 465 3535

