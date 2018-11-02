ALTON - Radio station WBGZ, 1570 AM and 94.3 FM will present its sixth annual Pie Auction from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 12, to support Land of Lincoln Honor Flights.

Honor Flights take veterans of all eras on a free, daylong trip to Washington, D.C., to see memorials on the Mall and elsewhere as well as the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington Cemetery. Veterans may put in for the flight at landoflincolnhonorflight.org. World War II veterans are given priority.

During the two-hour program, former Matinee Madness host Mike Montgomery will interview veterans who have been on honor flights. Several WW II veterans are scheduled. The program is co-produced by Montgomery and Lonnie Kimbro of Godfrey.

Listeners are invited to bid on pies donated by civic leaders, businesses and generous citizens. Bids may be made by calling 618-465-1570 or going online at altondailynews.com and clicking the Daily Bargains tab. The pies will be on display there.

In the five years, the Veterans Day Pie Auction has raised more than $10,000 for Land of Lincoln Honor Flights.

