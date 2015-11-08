EDWARDSVILLE – Shronda Butts, the Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Player of the Year, scored a game-high 24 points Friday as SIUE women's basketball defeated Truman 67-60 in exhibition play at the Vadalabene Center.

Butts shot 10 of 14 from the field and hit all three three-pointers she attempted. The senior added six rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Cougars.

"There was one point when we had only given her one shot, so we set her up for a couple more and she just went and made some plays," SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher said. "That's the kind of player Shronda is."

Micah Jones was the only other Cougar in double figures, scoring 13 first-half points before leaving with an injury in the second period.

The Cougars built a 25-17 lead through the first period before Truman trimmed the advantage to six (40-34) at halftime. SIUE scored the first nine points of the third period to push its lead to 49-34, the largest of the night.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I liked our effort tonight, and I thought we did some good things," Buscher said. "There were moments when we took control of the game, but there were also moments where we had letdowns on the defensive end and let them get back in the game."

Lauren White, CoCo Moore and Gwen Adams each scored eight points for SIUE. White added nine rebounds, which led all players.

SIUE connected on 46.3 percent (31-67) of its shots for the night.

"We have several players who can go make plays, but we try to stress that we have to pick it up on the defensive end and have intensity for the duration of the shot clock," Buscher added.

Courtney Strait, Kasey Gassensmith and Ashley Hartwig each scored 10 points for Truman.

The Cougars open the regular season next Friday when they play host to Northern Illinois in a 5:30 p.m. game.

More like this: