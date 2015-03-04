NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Shronda Butts and Tierny Austin led SIUE women's basketball to the No. 2 seed for the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and have been selected to the All-Conference team.

Butts was named to the All-OVC first team and the All-Newcomer team. Austin was selected to the All-OVC second team.

The players were honored at a banquet Tuesday preceding the OVC Tournament.

Butts, who averaged 16.2 points per game, finished the regular season with 10 20-point games. She is one of 10 players in Division I who is among the top 100 in both field goal percentage (85th) and free throw percentage (76th).

Austin moved into the top 10 in all-time scoring at SIUE with 1,237 points. She averaged 12.3 points per game this season for the Cougars. Austin also is among the top 10 all-time at SIUE in free throws made (4th/329), offensive rebounds (4th/237), free throws attempted (5th/473), games played (tied for 5th/114), rebounds (8th/654), and defensive rebounds (10th/417).

SIUE's opening game in the OVC Tournament is Wednesday at 2 p.m. against Austin Peay at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville.

All-OVC First Team

Ashia Jones, UT Martin

Sabina Oroszova, Eastern Illinois

Tiasha Gray, Austin Peay

Almesha Jones, Morehead State

Shronda Butts, SIUE

All-OVC Second Team

Chelsea Hudson, Tennessee State

Destany McLin, Jacksonville State

Candace Morton, Jacksonville State

Samaria Howard, Tennessee Tech

Tierny Austin, SIUE

Shameekia Murray, Eastern Kentucky

Note: Six players are on the second team due to a tie

All-Newcomer Team

Shronda Butts, SIUE

Shameekia Murray, Eastern Kentucky

Samaria Howard, Tennessee Tech

Ke'Shunan James, Murray State

Jessy Ward, UT Martin



OVC Player of the Year: Ashia Jones, UT Martin

OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Tiasha Gray, Austin Peay

OVC Freshman of the Year: Ke'Shunan James, Murray State

OVC Coach of the Year: Kevin McMillan, UT Martin

