WOOD RIVER - In a championship semifinal of the Dupo Tourney, East Alton-Wood River roared back from a nine-point third-quarter deficit to take a 40-37 win over Marissa-Coulterville in overtime to advance to the final on Saturday.

East Alton-Wood River's Ocean Bland hit a buzzer-beater three-pointer to send the game into overtime.

Kaylynn Buttry played what head coach Lyndsey Perez described "a huge role in the Oilers' victory, playing 40 full minutes, leading the team in scoring with 12 points."

Milla LeGette had 11 points and Ocean had 10 points.

Coach Perez said the story of the night was "our bench play."

"Ealey went out early in the second quarter with an injury, Bland was in foul trouble, and Plumb went down late in the second quarter," she said. "Our bench gave us solid play, including freshman Ryann Adams coming in a pressure cooker once Ocean Bland fouled out in overtime."

The Oilers are now 2-0, while the Meteors go to 1-1.

