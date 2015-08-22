PIASA – Southwestern’s boys worked out their butterflies and showed fans some of what they can do in the annual preseason scrimmage on Friday night.

Piasa Birds head coach Aaron Fricke said he was satisfied at what he saw in front of the Southwestern fans.

“Our main goal tonight was to get some of the butterflies out of our system that are usually felt in the first game and to stay healthy,” he said. “Sure, we wanted to show our fans what the boys can do, but we felt we will save some of our new plans for Week 1.”

The Piasa Birds worked on specialty teams and eventually scrimmaged without keeping score. The players were introduced one by one to the fans, each to a large ovation.

Fricke said he couldn’t be more excited to open against Hillsboro on the road Friday night.

The boys are on a mission to avenge the loss from last year and get the season started out on the right foot,” he said.

