COLLINSVILLE - Local home improvement company, Butler Home Improvement, Inc. of Collinsville, announced it now serves as the exclusive Sunspace Sunroom and porch enclosure dealer for the St. Louis metropolitan area and was selected as the 2014 Sunspace Progressive Dealer of the Year.

Sunspace is a manufacturer of modular sunroom enclosures that has been working to perfect its product since 1991 when consumer demand for sunrooms began to rise. The company started to allow dealers throughout the country to promote and sell their product in 1997. Less than 5 years ago Butler Home Improvement began working with Sunspace to fulfill the needs of its clients throughout the region and is now the exclusive Sunspace dealer of the St. Louis area. Butler Home Improvement will be marketing the Sunspace products as Sunspace of Greater St. Louis.

According to Peggy Kory, owner of Butler Home Improvement, Inc. “We are very proud to be a dealer of such a tremendous product and are continually rewarded by how happy our customers are with their new Sunspace sunroom. We chose Sunspace as our sunroom product because of the amount of research they have put into making sure their tracking system and windows are of the greatest quality and durability. We have had nothing but a great experience in working with Sunspace and are excited to share such a quality product in this market.”

Butler Home Improvement recently received the designation of Most Progressive Dealer from Sunspace. This distinction is awarded in recognition of sales achievement and outstanding customer satisfaction. Butler Home Improvement was also nominated for this same award in 2013 and won New Dealer of the Year award in 2011 from Sunspace.

Steve Hunt, president of Sunspace said, “Compliments on the great service that Butler Home Improvements provides. You and your team make us proud and represent the Sunspace name very well. It is really great to be associated with a company like yours. Thank you for the outstanding job.”

In addition to Sunspace sunrooms, Butler Home Improvement also specializes in window replacement, decks, acrylic roofs, siding, patio covers and solar shades.

“Our company’s focus over the years has been on providing beautiful outdoor living spaces and improvements as well as making recommendations on saving customers money with window replacement services,” added Kory. “We have customers all over the region and truly believe that our customer service is what makes us stand out among the competition. There’s no guessing with us. If we say we will be there at a certain time, we will be there. If we give an estimate for a job, we will stick to it, to the penny. Dependability is an important trait in the home improvement business and we’ve got that covered.”

Butler Home Improvement will have a display of its Sunspace product and other home improvement products at the 38th Home and Garden Show, Thurs., Feb. 28- Mar. 1, 2015. Additionally they will also be displaying their products at the HBA Home Show in Belleville the weekend of Mar. 6 – Mar. 8, 2015 and the following weekend at the Edwardsville Homeshow being hosted by Metro East Lutheran High School. In April, the popular St. Charles Homeshow at the St. Charles Convention Center will also be showcasing Butler Home Improvement products.

Area residents interested in seeing the Sunspace sunroom in person may also visit Butler Home Improvement located at 906 Vandalia in Collinsville, IL or call (618) 344-7073 for a free, private consultation.

Area residents interested in seeing the Sunspace sunroom in person may also visit Butler Home Improvement located at 906 Vandalia in Collinsville, IL or call (618) 344-7073 for a free, private consultation.

For more information about Butler Home Improvement, it's products and services, please visit www.butlerhomeimprovement.com

