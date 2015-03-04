COLLINSVILLE - Butler Home Improvement, Inc. of Collinsville, Ill., has completed work on its latest project for Aeries Winery in Grafton, Ill. The locally-owned home improvement company constructed an enclosure for the winery¹s beer garden and installed its Sunspace Weathermaster Windows Core Track System for added comfort.

The new enclosure will block the beer garden from wind on the lower level, increasing the amount of seating for Aeries and helping them serve 100 extra people. The added seating will raise their maximum capacity to 400 occupants. The enclosure can be used for 90 percent of the year, keeping patrons safe from rain, bugs and the blazing summer sun while they enjoy the full kitchen and drink services Aeries Winery has to offer.

Jeff Lorton, owner of Aeries Winery and Aeries Terrace, said about Butler Home Improvement¹s work on the beer garden. ³I had a great experience working with Butler Home Improvement on this project. They told me what they were going to do, and they did it. I have more than 40 years of experience in construction and it was great to not have to supervise their work. They offer great customer service and a great product for our business."

Article continues after sponsor message

The new addition will help Aeries during their busy season, which typically lasts from Memorial Day through October. The windows on the lower level will help Aeries patrons enjoy the seasons while relaxing comfortably in Aeries Winery's expanded deck. Later in the season, Aeries plans to add heaters to the ceiling in the lower level to make it even more comfortable for patrons during all seasons.

Aeries Winery has debuted a new extended menu for visitors and wine enthusiasts to enjoy while dining on their now-enclosed existing deck. Aeries Winery¹s kitchen includes tantalizing appetizers, artisan pizzas, gourmet burgers and much more. Steak specials are also offered on Friday and Saturday nights.

Butler Home Improvement will have a display of its Sunspace product and other home improvement products at the HBA Home Show in Belleville the weekend of Mar. 6 ­ Mar. 8, 2015 and the following weekend at the Edwardsville Home show being hosted by Metro East Lutheran High School. In April, the popular St. Charles Home show at the St. Charles Convention Center will also be showcasing Butler Home Improvement products.

Area residents interested in seeing Sunspace sunrooms in person may visit Butler Home Improvement located at 906 Vandalia in Collinsville, IL or call (618) 344-7073 for a free, private consultation. For more information about Butler Home Improvement, its products and services, please visit www.butlerhomeimprovement.com, follow them on Facebook or LinkedIn or search YouTube for a video demonstration of the Sunspace sunroom product.

More like this: