The off-day on Thursday was anything but for most of the St. Louis Cardinals as several charitable efforts were held around the metro area. This evening, Matt and Leslee Holliday were hosting their 2015 Uncork for a Cause with the unveiling of Holliday Red Lager to benefit Siteman Cancer Center at the Schlafly Tap Room downtown.

Earlier, the President and Board of Trustees of the Village of Fairmont, IL issued an official proclamation naming today “Carlos Martinez Appreciation Day” as the pitcher visited and played baseball with several local children at Granby Park.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is the second recent appearance by Martinez to speak with area kids, particularly of Hispanic descent, about his own background and the importance of staying out of trouble, staying focused, never giving up, and applying their talents to the fullest to achieve their goals.

And Mike Matheny was busy on the off-day hosting the clay shoot and annual golf tournament for his Catch-22 Foundation.

“We’ve got a big vision of some playing fields,” shared Matheny, who gave some idea of the plans in his book, The Matheny Manifesto.

“Playing fields that are kind of centered around the idea of even what that book talked about, doing things a little bit different,” he said. “Have some prerequisites of what it should look like. Building some wiffle ball fields there–instituting kind of fun over trophies but mixing in quality, competition fields too.”